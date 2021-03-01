The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (ZimHRNGOForum) says the retention of running mates should be promoted as Presidium must campaign as a team, adding that presidents must trust people in their parties.

Speaking as representatives of a CSOs Consortium engaging Ziyambi on proposed Constitutional Amendment No.2, Wilbert Mandinde of ZimHRNGOForum, who is leading the discussion from the CSO coordinating committee supported the issue of a running mate.

However, in response, Ziyambi Ziyambi – Minister of Justice says the President must be able to fire his assistants, as the functions of the Vice President is to assist the President, adding that the election of Vice President creates multiple centers of power.

Apparently, in her submissions, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights director Rose Hanzi said the government should concentrate on implementing the Constitution rather than amending it.

She added that the country does not need to see history repeating itself, where a Constitution is amended too many times like the Lancester House Constitution.

She said the 2013 Constitution was overwhelmingly voted into office by over 3 079 966 voters on Flag of Zimbabwe, and that the fact that it is the Supreme law must be acknowledged and respected.

