A 72-year old woman (Christine Ncube) is fighting for her life at Mpilo Central Hospital, Bulawayo, after being brutally attacked with an axe and set on fire by a villager (Sibongiseni Mfanaso Mpofu aged, 28) over witchcraft accusations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the development:

“On 18/05/25, ZRP Lupane arrested Sibongiseni Mfanaso Mpofu (28) in connection with a case of attempted murder in which he allegedly struck Christine Ncube (72) with an axe on the head.

“The suspect then poured paraffin on the complainant before setting her on fire.

“The suspect had reportedly accused the victim of bewitching him.

“Christine Ncube sustained severe burns and was rescued by other villagers.

“She was referred to St Luke’s Hospital where she was further transferred to Mpilo Hospital.”

