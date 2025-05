Police in Chipinge arrested Clever Sithole (43) and Cephas Sithole (53) in connection with a case of murder in which Samuel Mazikata (75) was found dead hanging from a tree branch with a strip of a blanket on 19/05/25 at Njere Village, Garahwa, Chisumbanje.

Investigations by the Police established that the suspects strangled the victim before stage managing the suicide.

In other news, police has confirmed the death of several individuals in road traffic accidents.