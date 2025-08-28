The Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Her Excellency, Salwa El Mowafi, has bade farewell to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ambassador El Mowafi reflected on her tour of duty, highlighting key milestones, including state and official visits by President Mnangagwa to Egypt.

She further noted that significant progress is being pursued in areas of cooperation, particularly in the construction sector in both Harare and Cairo, as well as the supply of pharmaceuticals to Zimbabwe.