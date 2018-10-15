EGODINI: 8000 turn-up for 350 jobs at Bulawayo mall construction site

Thousands of people turned up Monday to apply for the 350 casual jobs on offer by the constructors of the $60 million Egodini Mall in Bulawayo.

The project developer, Tearracota, last Friday launched the Contact Centre on Lobengula Street and 8th Avenue Extension, with an invitation for job seekers to come and obtain application forms on Monday.

By 9AM, thousands of people had turned up looking for jobs as plumbers, builders, pavers and manual labourers.

Police on foot and on horseback battled to keep order as crowds swelled with queues stretching for kilometres.

The queues eventually collapsed with thousands of people, mainly youths, rushing forward to secure application forms. Police ordered the organisers to suspend the process.

Tearracota director Thulani Moyo said: “So many people came, more than we had prepared for. We just need about 400 people for the first phase but so far close to 8,000 people have gathered here.”

zimlive