ED’s lawyers try to prejudice Court in Chamisa case

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED)’s lawyers have engulfed themselves in matters that could be prejudicial to the Constitutional Court, by discussing and commenting on matters that have been put before the honourable court.

These learned lawyers seem to have thrown ethics through the window, and are busy making statements that could be seen as attempts to influence the court’s decision.

The lawyers led by Advocate Lewis Uriri and Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba told the state run local weekly newspaper (The Sunday Mail) that the court should throw away the application by MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa alleging it was lodged late and to the wrong addressaes.

Some analysts have viewed the statements as a way to try to either misinform the nation or influence the court’s decision, as indicated by the fact that ZANU PF said it would file its response to the application with the same court .

“You cannot debate a case that has already been put before the courts,” says one Harare based political analyst, who declined to be named.

ZANU PF’s representative in the United Kingdom, Nick Mangwana could not be left behind, as he twitted that elections are not won in court, but in the field, an indication seen to be trying to tell the courts that Chamisa shouldn’t win the case.

Another political analyst, Elder Mabhunu says people more-so lawyers and who also happen to be interested parties, should now leave everything in the hands of the courts, and desist from trying to influence the outcome of the application.

He urges the Con Court to be objective in its ruling based on the merits or demerits of the application; otherwise any poorly made verdict would be seen as influenced.

“Discussing matters that are pending before the courts is contemptuous and unethical as some comments may be prejudicial to the court’s operations and handling of the case,”

Mabhunu adds that those with objections regarding the application and its contents should do so by filing a response with the court citing those objections, and not to do so outside the courts as they are doing at the moment.







