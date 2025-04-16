A staunch critic of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Sybeth Musengezi has lambasted war veteran and former intelligence supremo Blessed Geza saying he motivated by self serving interest.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Musengezi said Geza’s first interview shows that he is a bitter man.

“The Blessed Geza revolution was motivated by a selfish agenda to also join the gravy train,” said

Musengezi.

He alleges that Geza remained quiet while people were murdered in his Sanyati constituency because he was benefitting.

Apparently, while some picked valid points from Musengezi’s submissions, others were quick to come to the comments section, calling him a state agent meant to divert attention.

Zingwe Tafara says:

“I can hear valid submissions here,, maybe manzwisisire anosiyana.”

Sharp Thinker says:

“Strong points.”

However, a lot more followers think otherwise, some say whoever is fighting Mnangagwa, be it for selfish ends, or not they support.

They say they just want Mnangagwa gone.

WillowMa says:

“U are biased, for how long have u been in Zanupf? When did Start speaking out? Why were u quiet all along?

“Whatever selfish rizoni zvawataura as long as zvichibvisa Mafidi & his family he desrve our support, zvimwe tinozviwanira mberi.”

Blessing Manatsa says:

“@MusengeziSybeth

, go to hell. Pamberi na

@BlessedGeza”

Lionel Emeritus says:

“Side show.”

LORDED ZIMBA says:

“Useless chap a mole and a state agent. We have all been zanu prior 90s. Nothing stopped us from changing allegiance.

“Geza for now needs our support he has changed allegiance, which is why he is now popular with the masses.”

Cde. Zvigananda Muchapera says:

“Anyone who fights someone trying to stop 2030 agenda is not a friend.

“Just like CCC members aiding the Mafidis, so can a ZANU pf member be a friend by resisting the 2030 Agenda.

“Ari kutaura sani uye arikuda kuti tiita sei. Ngaatipe alternative, in Geza voice “this is bullshit.”

Zwnews