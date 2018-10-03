ED’s ally Frank Buyanga revealed as owner of Bugatti Veyron at Harare Airport

Fresh details emerging from the Robert Mugabe International Airport indicate that South African-based Zimbabwean businessman, Frank Buyanga actually owns the mysterious multi-million dollar Bugatti Veyron super-car delivered to Zimbabwe last week.

Buyanga who lived outside Zimbabwe in the days of Robert Mugabe is a close business ally of President Mnangagwa

Ever since the arrival of a 2009 Bugatti Veyron Fbg Hermes edition at the Robert Mugabe International Airport, there has been speculation over the item’s ownership with several names being thrown around including that of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son.

Buyanga’s name never featured in the speculations until the latest revelation by sources at the ZIMRA offices at the airport.

$1,15 million was paid as duty to ZIMRA and sources claim that Buyanga said that the “beast” will not be leaving Zimbabwe as he did not buy it for regular travel, but rather as a collector’s item.

It is understood that the Bugatti was ferried to the airport by a KLM cargo plane at an estimated cost of $36,000.

Bugatti sent a representative to supervise the car’s loading in the Netherlands, its off-loading in Harare as well as its delivery to its owner.

ZIMRA parried media questions about the identity of the owner, and the amount of duty paid citing confidentiality

But sources say that the costs related to the acquisition and delivery of the car were broken down as: Euro 1.9 million (about $2.2m) to buy the car, Euro 31,000 ($36,000) to fly it to Zimbabwe and Euro 990,000 ($1.15m) for the duty.

