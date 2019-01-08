ED’s aide visits jailed rapist Kereke who is about to leave prison..PICTURES

FORMER Bikita West legislator (ZANU-PF) Munyaradzi Kereke who is serving 10 years in prison for raping his 11-year-old niece at gun point was delighted after he got a visit from President Mnangagwa’s ally and Justice Minister Mr Ziyambi Ziyambi at Harare Central Prisons yesterday.

Dressed in clean white apparel, the former advisor to past Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono knelt down to Ziyambi, and referred to him as Shefu.

Kereke was jailed in July 2016 for ten years after a long gruelling trial. In March 2018, court documents showed Kereke had three years struck off his sentence on account of good behavior.

Further, Kereke, who is in Mnangagwa’s faction, was set to be moved from Chikurubi’s D-section to Connemara open prison in Gweru where he will be free to visit his wives and to live without hard prison routines.

agencies