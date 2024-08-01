The Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) say President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is fearing to step down from power because he fears revenge from former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

COZVWA believe if President Mnangagwa steps down, Kasukuwere (code-named Tyson) will be able to dribble past opponents of the time, become President and take his revenge.

“ED asked “saka Tyson anorwadziwa kuti ndive President”. ED is worried of retiring.

“He fears revenge from Tyson.

“He sent CIO to negotiate bt Tyson asked, let go back to where it all started, u wanted to kill me.

“The two used to be very close, they both plotted to topple VP Mujuru,” wrote COZVWA on its X handle.

Apparently, Mnangagwa and Kasukuwere have turned into sworn enemies.

Kasukuwere was barred from taking part in the 2023 presidential election after a ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana approached the courts alleging that Kasukuwere had been outside the country for too long than stipulated by law therefore not eligible.

At one point campaigning before the 2023 polls, Kasukuwere disclosed that he and Mnangagwa have political scores to settle.

At the time, Kasukuwere said his fight against Mnangagwa is high level politics, grudge match; adding that the two know each other’s capabilities.

“It’s our sacred duty to stand up against tyranny and defy all its machinations.

“Zimbabwe is our country and we have to fight for our freedoms and rights.

“Let’s expose the depth of capture and reverse it! This can’t continue! In the name of the Lord, Enough is Enough,” he said the other day.

Zwnews