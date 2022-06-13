President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has implored Zimbabweans to maintain peace and guard it jealously, saying the war of liberation was not a walk in the park.

Addressing mourners at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of the late National Hero, Major General (Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi Mnangagwa called on civil organizations to preach the message of peace.

“I call upon all Zimbabweans, civil society organisations and political parties to conduct themselves in a peaceful and non-violent manner. Violence must never be allowed in all our interactions,” he said.

He added that the experiences that Major General (Rd) Nyathi went through, including witnessing some of his colleagues being killed in the war front, is testimony that the struggle for independence was not a stroll in the park.

The Late Major Gen (Rtd), whose nom de guerre was Cde Loss, was born on 12/09/1960, at Mapate Village under Chief Mathe, Gwanda District in Matabeleland South Province.

He passed on at 2 Referral Hospital, Josiah Magama Barracks in Harare on 5 June 2022 after a long illness.

Zwnews