President Masisi of Botswana jets into Zimbabwe

Botswana’s new President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi, is expected in Zimbabwe tomorrow on a working visit and talks with his counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Masisi will also visit Namibia to meet President Hage Geingob.

This is part of a long-standing tradition in the Sadc region where new Heads of State pay courtesy calls on their neighbours.

In a statement, Botswana’s Ministry of International Affairs and Co-operation said the visit would deepen bilateral ties between Harare and Gaborone.

“The Ministry of International Affairs and Co-operation wishes to inform that His Excellency, Mr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, will on 9th April 2018 pay an official visit to Harare, Zimbabwe to meet with his counterpart, His Excellency, Mr Emmerson D Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“This visit will immediately follow His Excellency’s working visit to Windhoek, which will take place on the morning of 9th April 2018 where he will have conferred with his counterpart, His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

“The working visit will serve to deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral co-operation between Botswana and Zimbabwe. It is expected that the two leaders will also discuss regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.

“His Excellency the President will be accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Co-operation, Honourable Vincent Seretse, and the Minister of Transport and Communications, Hon Onkokame Kitso Mokaila.

“His Excellency the President and his entourage are expected to return to Gaborone on the same day.”

President Masisi became Botswana’s 5th President on April 1 succeeding former President Ian Khama.

Last month President Mnangagwa was in Botswana for his first official State visit as Head of State and Government.

During the visit the two countries mended previously sour relations emanating from differences between former President, Mr Robert Mugabe, and Mr Khama.

sunday mail