ED Mnangagwa: We are bringing opposition into governance structures

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government is working on mechanisms of bringing in the opposition in the governance fold by creating a portfolio that recognises leaders of opposition parties as part of the governance structure to harmonise Zimbabwe’s political structural system in a way that is more inclusive to enhance greater peace and harmony and sharpen national focus on economic recovery and nation building.

This came out of a bilateral meeting between President Mnangagwa and United Kingdom Minister of Africa Harriet Baldwin in New York this week.

Briefing Zimbabwean journalists covering the UN General Assembly, Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications Cde George Charamba said the development is in keeping with President Mnangagwa’s pronouncement at his inauguration of the formation of the second republic which triggers certain institution building processes to validate the claim of a second republic.

He said the proposed new institution is one that requires Zimbabwe to depart from the past where there was opposition on one side and the governing party on the other and seek bring the opposition on board in governance.

Cde Charamba categorically stated that the proposed institution is not an offer to an individual but is an institution that is being created in a forward looking spirit to ensure that Zimbabwe harmonises its political infrastructural system for peace and stability and leaving no-one behind.

He said whether the disposition of the current opposition leader is positive or negative, that will not stand in the way of the formation of the political structure by the second republic as future opposition may have a different view.

This comes in the wake of a tweet by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa that there has not been an invitation by President Mnangagwa for talks about the creation of the opposition portfolio in government.

Another issue that came up for discussion with Minister Baldwin was to do with assistance to Zimbabwe to access lines of credit through the Lima strategy.

President Mnangagwa requested the UK government to support Zimbabwe in the coming Bali multilateral financial institutions meeting a follow-up to Lima.

The President and the UK minister also spoke about normalisation of political and economic relations and readmission into the Commonwealth.

A Commonwealth assessment team has since submitted a positive report signaling that Zimbabwe may be on the way to readmission into the club of former British colonies.

