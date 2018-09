President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for New York in the United States of America, where he will make his maiden appearance at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The president is accompanied by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya and the newly appointed Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba and other senior government officials.

state media