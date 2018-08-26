ED Mnangagwa business partner ‘Zunaid Moti’ arrested in Germany

Controversial ED Mnangagwa business partner Mr Zunaid Moti has been arrested in Germany.

Moti who was recently helped by the newly elected Zimbabwe president, his number two Constantino Chiwenga and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to set up the African Chrome Fields (ACF) in the Midlands town of Kwekwe had a red Interpol notice issued against him in June 2017 for the alleged theft of a rare R500-million pink diamond linked to a Russian businessman in Lebanon.

Moti’s father, Abbas Moti told agencies yesterday that his family is fighting for Moti’s release. “We want to have him out [of jail] by Monday. We are fighting the extradition. We don’t want to get into Russia and fight this. We will defend it in Germany.”

The Moti Group’s operations in Zimbabwe have drawn intense media scrutiny.

Moti made headlines in Zimbabwe after he was linked to a $3,5 million Bugatti Veyron, Diamond Edition(see photo), which was offloaded at Harare International Airport on Thursday, 9th of August.

It arrived onboard a KLM cargo plane.