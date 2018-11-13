ED Mnangagwa blocks Chamisa arrest…Police say he can be arrested anytime

ZRP commissioner general Godwin Matanga has warned that police are ready to arrest opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for allegedly inciting the August 1 post-election violence which left six people dead and several others injured, New Zimbabwe has reported.

Matanga said the only reason the police have not picked Chamisa up is because of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mooted plan to constitutionally formalise the position of Leader of the Opposition.

The ZRP chief was testifying before the Commission of Inquiry into the deadly August violence at a hearing in Harare .

“I still feel that it would be very improper to arrest the leader of the opposition party in the name of Nelson Chamisa because this is a position that was formed by the President,” said Matanga.

According to Matanga however, Mnangagwa intends to create the position for Chamisa.

“I still feel today that the President’s doors are open and (so) I cannot arrest Chamisa, but all the same I can say crime does not rot like meat and anytime he can be arrested,” said the ZRP chief.

