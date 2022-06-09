President Mnangagwa has declared the late prominent Masvingo former war collaborator, Ms Elizabeth Hove, a liberation heroine in recognition of the role she played in the attainment of the country’s independence.

Hove, who was popularly known in the ancient city as “Mai Karuru” and is mother to former Warriors star midfielder Ovidy Karuru, succumbed to diabetes at a city hospital on Monday. She was 64.

The late ex-war collaborator will be buried at Masvingo Provincial Heroes Acre today.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial secretary for Administration, Brine Munyoro, confirmed the conferment of liberation heroine status on the late Hove