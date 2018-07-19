ED declares 30 July a public holiday

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the 30th of July a public holiday.

This has been done to enable the electorate to vote without hassles from work-related commitments.

The declaration comes after the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced that schools will close early to pave way for the harmonised polls.

The ministry brought forward the closing of schools to July 26 as most schools will be used as polling stations, while some teachers will be attached to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as polling officers.

Tertiary institutions will close tomorrow to avoid clashing with the elections programme.

ZEC Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo said: “The spirit behind declaring the Election Day a public holiday is to enable the people to prepare for polling considering that this election is polling station-based. This means that some people might need to travel to their polling stations. zimpapers