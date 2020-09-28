President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana as Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Apparently, he has also appointed former police spokesperson Charity Angeline Charamba as the country’s new ambassador to Zambia.

Tomana was appointed alongside former Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Taonga Mushayavanhu has been re-deployed to Ethiopia, while former Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United States Ammon Mutembwa will become the country’s ambassador to Belgium.

Meanwhile, former Special Advisor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Stuart Harold Comberbach is now the Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. -Byo24

