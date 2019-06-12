ED Appoints New UZ Vice Chancellor…Nyagura Gone For Grace

President Mnangagwa has appointed Professor Paul Mapfumo as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Professor Paul Mapfumo replaces Prof Levi Nyagura who left UZ in April facing allegations of facilitating the unprocedural conferment of a Doctor of Philosophy degree on former First Lady Mrs. Grace Mugabe.

In a statement released yesterday, UZ Council chairman Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka said the appointment by the UZ Chancellor is for a period of five years and is effective from June 10.

“The appointment is for a period of five years effective 10 June, 2019. A distinguished academic, administrator and researcher par excellence, Prof Mapfumo brings with him a wealth of experience, evidence of strong vision and leadership, and a clear commitment to the University of Zimbabwe’s founding principles of excellence in teaching, research, innovation and strength of community in discovering and applying knowledge for public good, anchored by the highest academic and professional standards,” Dr Masuka said.

Prof Mapfumo had been Acting Vice Chancellor since August 17, 2018, he is currently the chairperson of the National Manpower Advisory Council, board member Zimbabwe Staff College Control Board, board member Zimbabwe National Army Schools Welfare Trust, lead expert Zimbabwe National Geospatial Agency, and delegate Zimbabwe Climate Change Negotiation Delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (2014-16, 2018).

-State Media