The country’s telecommunications giant by subscriber base, Econet Wireless has announced a review on voice, messages and data tariffs.

In a public notice to subscribers, Econet Wireless said the new tariffs is with effect from 21 May 2025.

“Dear Customer. Please be advised that we are adjusting our Bundle Prices (Voice, Data & SMS), effective 21 May 2025.

Visit https://www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more info,” said Econet Wireless.

Zwnews