Telecommunications giant Econet Wireless has recorded increased usage of its services, thus voice calls and internet via its network for the first quarter ending in March.

In the period under review, data traffic more than doubled and voice volumes increased by 44 percent.

The company attributes this to vigorous investment in cost effective equipment.

“During the quarter under review, we introduced ten lightweight and cost-effective base stations targeting underserved and rural communities.

“We also deployed 20 new sites and extended 5G coverage by another 100 sites across the country,” said Econet Wireless.

Zwnews