Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications and technology company, has unveiled the country’s first eSIM service.

The service is for both prepaid and postpaid customer packages.

“We are delighted to introduce our customers to this new technology that offers convenience by providing them with additional choice and flexibility,” the technology company said in a statement.

An eSIM is a digital SIM card that is embedded to the customer’ smartphone, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card and enabling users to have dual or multiple phone numbers on a single.

“Our desire is to enable a seamless customer experience for our subscribers’ evolving needs.

“We have spent significant time testing this new technology and we are excited to roll it out to our customers,” Econet said.

The company added that eSIM activation was now already available for free in all Econet shops countrywide.

To find out if their device is compatible with eSIM technology, Econet said customers should dial *#06# to access their ‘Embedded Identity Document’ (EID).

“If one’s device is compatible, one can immediately proceed to the nearest Econet shop – with their original personal identification document (ID) – and get their new eSIM activated for free”.

“eSIMs are more secure than physical SIM cards because they cannot be accessed from the outside.

“The technology also makes it easier for customers to transfer their data to a new device, while being environmentally friendly, in that there is no waste disposal needed, as in the case of physical SIM cards,” said the company.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.

Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.

Over the past 25 years Econet – which is by far the market leader in its industry with over 16 million connected customers – has invested hundreds of millions of US dollars in deploying the widest and most robust 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks in the country.

The company was the first to launch 3G services in 2009, the first to successfully launch mobile money services in 2011 under the name EcoCash, the first to launch mobile 4G in 2013, the first to launch mobile insurance (EcoSure), and the first to launch a 5G network in early 2022, among many other products and services it has rolled out.

Zwnews