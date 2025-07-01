The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon returns on Sunday, July 6, marking its 18th edition with a mix of competitive running and recreational activity set against the backdrop of one of Africa’s top tourist attractions.

The event, which has evolved into a major fixture on the continent’s sporting calendar, is expected to draw over 5,000 participants — including elite athletes, amateur runners, families, and fitness enthusiasts — to the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Organisers say the marathon will once again provide a boost to the local tourism and hospitality industry during what is now one of the city’s busiest weekends.

Econet Group CEO Douglas Mboweni said preparations are progressing well and promised a “world-class experience” for those taking part.

“The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has become a very important event in African sport and among wellness enthusiasts.

“We are excited to once again welcome runners from all walks of life – both elite athletes, chasing records, and families and friends out to enjoy a fun run in one of the world’s most scenic settings,” he said, adding that the event aligns with Econet’s broader values around wellness and community.

“This is not just a marathon – it is an experience. Running across the Victoria Falls Bridge, with the mist of the mighty Falls rising all around you, is something breathtaking.

“It celebrates the spirit of Africa – of resilience and community – and it displays the wonder of God’s creation,” he said.

This year’s edition runs under the theme ‘Road2Victory – Asambeni Malegends’, and features three categories: a 42.2km full marathon, a 21.1km half marathon, and a 7.5km fun run.

Econet, the event’s long-time sponsor, says its continued backing reflects its commitment to promoting health, fitness, and tourism.

“As a proudly Zimbabwean company, we are committed to initiatives that uplift communities and promote tourism in our country.

“This event places a global spotlight on Zimbabwe and gives international visitors a taste of our warm hospitality, breathtaking scenery, and pristine and natural beauty,” said Mboweni.

Econet Deputy CEO Roy Chimanikire said event logistics were in advanced stages, with attention on key areas such as road safety, hydration stations, medical services, and participant entertainment.

“We are working closely with all stakeholders to make sure we deliver an enjoyable, safe and smooth event. We have also deployed new technologies for registration and race tracking, to enhance the overall experience for our participants and spectators alike,” he said.

The marathon weekend is one of the biggest on the Victoria Falls calendar, with local businesses reporting increased demand.

According to Chimanikire, hotels in the area are already fully booked. “Hotels are already fully booked for the event, restaurants will be bustling with activity, and even small businesses — from transport operators to curio sellers — will similarly see a huge upswing in business activity. It is indeed the kind of positive economic impact we are proud to support,” he said.

The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon was first held in 2006 and has steadily grown into a key event that merges sport, travel and local economic activity.

NewZwire