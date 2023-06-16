In a notice to its subscribers, EcoCash has warned of disrupted service from Saturday 17 June 8pm to Sunday 18 June 2023 at 5am.

EcoCash, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless is a mobile payment system that enables customers to complete financial transactions directly from their mobile phone attributes this to system upgrades.

“Please take note of a planned EcoCash system maintenance from Saturday 17 June 8pm to Sunday 18 June 5am.

“All EcoCash services will be down during this period,” said EcoCash.

Using the EcoCash system, customers can send money to loved ones, buy airtime, pay for goods and services and much more.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the economic environment has impacted the sector with rising operating costs and dropping demand.

Recent POTRAZ figures show that as of Q1-2022, Econet had 9.3 million mobile subscribers, most of them who are on EcoCash.

This represents 65.5 percent market share.

