Image- TechZim

One of the country’s biggest mobile money transfer platform, Ecocash recently launched a special diaspora wallet for its customers.

Whenever one receives money from the Diaspora via Ecocash, it no longer goes into their regular wallet into a special Diaspora wallet.

Cashing out funds from the Diaspora is free, and Ecocash says it implemented this to help customers to distinguish between local and diaspora funds.

Customers can still move funds from the Diaspora Wallet to their ordinary wallet, but once they do, customers cannot move the cash back to the Diaspora wallet.

EcoCash is a mobile payment solution for Econet customers. It allows them to perform simple financial transactions, like send money to loved ones, buy prepaid airtime or data for yourself or other Econet subscribers and pay for goods and services, all using their mobile phones.

Zwnews