Tendai Chibwe (46) had been accused of stealing US$13,000 donated by well-wishers on social media platforms intended for Ruth Hwarara’s urgent kidney transplant surgery abroad.

Chibwe appeared in court recently and was released on US$100 bail.

Chibwe is a registered EcoCash agent in Dzivarasekwa 4 and allegedly cheated Nigel Makono.

Prosecuting, Thomas Chanakira alleged that in January this year, Makono’s niece, Ruth Hwarara, fell ill and required an urgent kidney transplant surgery.

Makono did not have funds to pay for the services, hence he advertised on social media seeking donations from well-wishers. Makono received donations in his personal EcoCash account and decided to liquidate the payment in order for him to receive more donations as his account had reached its limit.

So on April 3, Makono visited Chibwe Econet shop at Thuli Service Station along Bulawayo Road in Dzivaresekwa 4, Harare, intending to do a cash out transaction of US$6 000. Makono then transferred US$6 000 in batches. He had been assured by Chibwe that money was readily available.

After the transfer, Chibwe allegedly only gave Makoni US$500 cash contrary to what he had said earlier.

Chibwe promised Makoni to come back after 30 minutes but Makoni could not make the meeting since he was rushing to attend to his niece at the hospital.

The court heard that Makoni later made additional transfers to Chibwe making the total amount to US$13 000 and Chibwe only paid him a total of US$1 100.

Efforts to collect the balance did not yield anything as Chibwe became evasive.

