Earthquake hits Eastern Highlands Zimbabwe, Mozambique

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Mozambique near its border with Zimbabwe on Saturday, according to a website report of the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System.

The report said the earthquake, which hit at 0537 GMT, would mainly affect the province of Manica in Mozambique and Manicaland in Zimbabwe.

It struck about 53km south-east of Chipinge.

It was expected to have a medium humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population, said the report.

There was no report on damage or injuries.

The quake was felt as far as Harare, some 370km away.

