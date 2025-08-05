DYNAMOS supporters say although the boycott of home games has ended, they will continue with the protests in the terraces to force the club’s management to address challenges.

The fundamental flaws, they say, have resulted in the team’s poor performance this season.

DeMbare fans were back in full force at Rufaro on Saturday as the ailing Harare giants edged MWOS 1-0, courtesy of Temptation Chiwunga’s late penalty conversion.

The supporters created such a lively atmosphere as was not seen in the last two months when the boycott started. They beat drums, tambourines and all sorts of instruments and danced to popular stadium tunes which they recited on top of their voices.

But what one thing was clear – the standoff between the fans and the team’s top hierarchy is still far from over.

The disgruntled supporters waved placards in every direction, with protest messages aimed at the club’s board chairman Bernard Marriot and the team’s management.

Dynamos Supporters Association Harare Chapter secretary general Benevolent Vono told Zimpapers Sports yesterday that the team was struggling in the relegation zone because of mismanagement, after the Glamour Boys remained trapped in the relegation matrix even after the win over MWOS.

Despite winning Chibuku Super Cup twice in succession, DeMbare are also set to begin the defence of their title against Yadah at Ngoni tomorrow in the unfashionable preliminary round because of their poor placement at the time of the draw.

“It’s unheard of that we play in the preliminary round of any cup domestic competition,” said Vono.

“So, for the sake of the team we have called off the boycott. I think when we stated we made it clear that it will be for a time.

“We agreed as supporters that we need to help our team survive relegation and at the same time show Marriot and those in management of the club that we are not happy with the way the club is operating, which is affecting results.

“Of course, it’s their club but as supporters we are also important stakeholders, who should be heard when we raise concerns. So we will continue with the protests and the placards in the stadium until such a time when we see that things have gone back to normal,” said Vono.

DeMbare are currently second from the bottom with 19 points. But they are still to get out of the woods as they fall seven points from the position of safety, with 10 games to play in the season.

One of the club’s cheerleaders Chris Romario Musekiwa, who was a bundle of energy, rallying the fans in the terraces, said the win over MWOS should help the team turn the corner.

“I think it came at the most opportune time, the team can build from the big performance going forward. We urge the coaches to keep up the winning formula.

“DeMbare should not go down it’s a big team. The return of Denver Mukamba brought some quality and creativity which was missing in the squad.

“Also, thumbs up to the 12th player. The Vietnam Stand was in a no-nonsense mood, the electrifying atmosphere inspired the team to a well-deserved victory,” he said.

Stand-in coach Thomas Ruzive was also encouraged by the team’s performance, especially in his first assignment standing in for Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu who was expected to join the team last week.

Ruzive said they had to engage the players in deep conversations.

