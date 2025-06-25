HARARE – Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Dynamos have been summoned to appear before the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee following their abandoned match against FC Platinum last Sunday.

DeMbare have been charged by the PSL for causing the abandonment of the match after protesting a penalty awarded to hosts FC Platinum in the 75th minute.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against FC Platinum played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday 22 June 2025.

“Dynamos FC is being charged with causing the abandonment of a match and ungentlemanly conduct by the team’s technical officials,” PSL announced.

DeMbare players walked off the field as they and their coaches argued referee Quedisani Dirwai’s decision was biased.

Dirwai awarded Platinum a penalty after ruling DeMbare captain Emmanuel Jalai fouled Oscar Bhebhe inside the box.

This was at a time the scoreline was still 1-1 after Platinum had equalized through in form striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

The Glamour Boys protested the penalty and the game was halted with players walking off the pitch, leading to the abandonment of the match.

Nehanda Radio