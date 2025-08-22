Harry Lusengo, son to Dynamos “owner” Bernard Marriot Lusengo today blocked the club’s bus from leaving their training facility in Belvedere and ordered all players to use public transport.

A visibly stoned Harry had arrived at the training facility in a cloud of dust as he raced his white Honda Fit, worryingly with his sister, Mercy’s kids at the back.

After the Thursday training session he proceeded to block the exit and ordered all players to either use their own vehicles or public transport.

“We thought of beating him up but then realised he could just be looking for someone who would be blamed for his death, ingozi isina basa iya,” said a player who spoke to Bhora Afrika.

Some frustrated players, however, indicated that he was stretching their patience and said they could end up beating him up.

Players stepped out and made their own way home.

Police officers had to be called in to handle the situation.

Harry’s behaviour is not new, in Botswana last year, reports indicate that he was arrested for drug possession after an impromptu search.

The arrest came during Dynamos’ CAF Confederation Cup campaign last season while the search was necessitated by a report made to Botswana police after a technical member had his phone stolen.

Harry was said to be responsible.

SportsEvolution360