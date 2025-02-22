Dynamos Football Club has lifted the 2025 Castle Challenge Cup after edging Simba Bhora by 4 goals to 5 in penalty shootout.

The two teams were locked at one in regulation time, resulting in extra time being awarded which did not produce the winner either.

The match was evenly balanced from start to finish with each side getting its share of chances, most of them which were wasted.

Simba Bhora drew first blood halfway in the second half, Dynamos upped the tempo and restored parity a couple of minutes later.

Simba Bhora are the Premiership champions, Simba Bhora, and Dynamos, the Chibuku Super Cup winners.

Dynamos recently signed Kibaki Dhlamini, Blessing Dziwo, Tafadzwa Taurai, Leroy Mavhunga, Enesio Perezo, and Telmore Pio, while Devon Chafa and Patson Jaure were also rumoured to have rejoined the club.

However, the Harare giants, lost a number of key players, including Frank Makarati, Isa Sadiki, Emmanuel Paga, Tanaka Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, Emmanuel Ziocha, Martin Mapisa, Ansa Botway, and Sydney Urikhob.

In contrast, Simba Bhora, who some believe were looking more dangerous than they were last season, after bringing in Liberty Chakoroma, Mudadi, Ziocha, Blessed Ndereki, Tonderai Mateyaunga, Carlos Mavhurume, Never Tigere, William Manondo, and Travor Mavhunga.

They have also lost a number of key players to Scotland, who include Walter Musona, Vasili Kawe, Talbert Shumba, Mthokozisi Msebe, and Tichaona Chipunza.

Zwnews