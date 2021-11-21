Harare giants Dynamos are squaring off against FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup semi final tie this afternoon.

Kick off time is 15:00 hours and the match will be played at the National Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars are through to the Chibuku Super Cup finals after beating Cranborne Bullets by a goal to nil in another semi final match played yesterday.

They now await the winner between Dynamos and FC Platinum.

Apparently, the the gate charges for the match are as follows:

ROG – $USD3

Grand Stand – $USD5

VIP – $USD10