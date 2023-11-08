A suspect who allegedly murdered a rival in a fight over a girlfriend in Durban, South Africa, was arrested on Sunday after being on the run for a week.

Tinashe Hove (20) allegedly fled from Durban to Zimbabwe and went into hiding in Harare where he was nabbed at an unspecified location.

Tinashe appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody to November 22.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail considerations as he is facing a third schedule offence.

The court heard that on November 1, Tinashe had a misunderstanding with Theophilus Musekiwa over a girl named Lequina Chikato.

Tinashe allegedly stabbed Musekiwa with a knife in the upper chest, and he was rushed to Addington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made to South African police, but he fled and returned to Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Nkulumo Dube of Highfield in Harare also appeared in the same court facing a separate murder charge.

The court heard that on October 23, Dube and his accomplices, three of whom have already appeared in court, and two on the run, were chasing Tatenda Mapulani at Morebetterdays Mine compound.

Mapulani sought refuge at Charles Sanudi’s house, and the pursuing gang attacked and stabbed Sanudi with a knife twice on the right thigh and once on the neck, and he died on the scene

Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State.

