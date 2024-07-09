The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) a investigating a murder case in which Alec Ruvhere (22) and Tadiwanashe Murerwa (20) died.

The suspect stabbed the two victims with an okapi knife following an altercation which rose after the first victim had stepped on the suspect’s foot during a beer drinking spree.

In other news, ZRP reports that Miriam Nyamayegore (31) was arrested on 06/07/24 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Granary Phase 2B, Zvimba in which her grandmother, Rachel Tekenende (72) died.

Meanwhile, the police is on record calling on members of the public to value the sanctity of life and resolve differences in a friendly manner.

Zwnews