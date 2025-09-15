The Lusaka Magistrate Court has sentenced two men to 2 years in jail for for practicing witchcraft with the supposed intention of bewitching President Hakainde Hichilema.

The offenders, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, of Maravia in Mozambique, and Leonard Phiri, 43, of Kafewa Village in Chief Nyanje’s area of Sinda District, Eastern Province, were found with a case to answer of possession of charms and professing knowledge of witchcraft were convicted when they appeared before the same court last week.

According to the state this is contrary to the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of the land.

When the matter was heard before Magistrate Fines Mayambu for judgment, the court ruled that the State has proved its case against the suspects beyond any doubt.

Judge Mayambu added that this warranted their conviction.

In mitigation, the two, through their lawyer, have pleaded for maximum leniency, basing on the fact that President Hichilema himself has conceeded that witchcraft does not exist.