National police authorities have confirmed the arrest of two people who were found in possession of a pangolin skin valued at US$5000.

In a post on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said:

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Edmund Zulu (45) and Shelton Sibanda (36) at Matetsi area, Hwange on 17/08/21 for unlawful possession of a pangolin skin valued at US$5000”.

The pangolin is one of the specially protected and most trafficked mammals in Zimbabwe.

Other specially protected mammals include the cheetah, aardwolf, bat eared fox, gemsbok, black rhinoceros and white rhinoceros.

The pangolin in its entirety is believed to possess an array of medicinal qualities though; no scientific qualification has supported this cultural mythology whose power has justified the poaching and trafficking of the only scaled mammal.

Zwnews