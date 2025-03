On 08/03/25, Police in Masvingo arrested two suspects, Limbikani Mwanandi (36) and Speakmore Mhonda (39), for unlawful possession of 200 killogrammes of dagga.

The suspects were nabbed at an open space near the intersection of Harare-Masvingo and Bulawayo-Masvingo Roads while transferring the dagga from a broken-down cross-border bus to a Nissan Caravan vehicle.