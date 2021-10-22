Two people Samuel Matikiti, the Research & Advocacy Officer for Transparency International Zimbabwe & Richard Magobo were put in police custody after they were arrested in a dragnet swoop by municipal police & ZRP on vendors.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the 2 bystanders who were witnessing the commotion between Municipal police & vendors, but were accused of recording videos of the raid on vendors.

Meanwhile, they have been released into the custody of their lawyer & asked to return to Mutare Central Police Station on Friday.

In Zimbabwe it has become common seeing people or journalists being arrested for filming and taking photos that expose police brutality.

At one time, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson George Charamba said the media should not be allowed when security forces are dealing with protests.

He lambasted the South African government for allowing the media to cover how its security forces were dealing with protests.

Zwnews