Dumisa Dabengwa body arrives for burial

THE body of opposition ZAPU leader Dr Dumiso Dabengwa will arrive this afternoon at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, in Bulawayo.

Dr Dabengwa, 79, died on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya on his way back home from India where he had gone for medical treatment. The Zipra intelligence supremo succumbed to a liver ailment.

The family has provisionally planned to bury Dr Dabengwa this Saturday at his rural home in Ntabazinduna – about 40km outside Bulawayo.

Dr Dabengwa is well-known for his key role in the war that brought independence in 1980.

He is survived by his wife Zodwa, five children and five grandchildren.