Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda returns to court on Friday, when Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa will hand down her ruling on a bail application.

He is being represented by Alec Muchadehama of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Sibanda was arrested in Beitbridge two days ago, charged with inciting public violence and was transferred to Harare.

Apparently speaking during a press conference in Harare yesterday, ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said political prisoners should now be set free.

He mockingly said now that the Southern African Development Community Summit is over, there is no reason for their continued detention.

Zwnews