Dubai visit an eye-opener- President Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is in Dubai says his visit for the World Government Summit 2024 is a fruitful one.

On the sidelines of the summit, today, President Mnangagwa toured the Dubai Multi-Commodity Centre (DMCC), a UAE state-owned enterprise that facilitates commodity marketing of gold, diamonds, coffee, tea, energy & gas.

Speaking after meeting executives of the world’s leading free trade zone, the DMCC, at their headquarters in Dubai, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is set to benefit from trading with Dubai.

He said despite the illegal sanctions imposed unilaterally by US and her allies on Zimbabwe, Dubai is ready to trade with the country.

President Mnangagwa said the visit was an eye-opener good for the marketing of Zimbabwean commodities.

“Forward, we go towards the attainment of an upper middle class income economy by 2030.

“Step by step, we are bursting the illegal sanctions,” he said.

14th February 2024

