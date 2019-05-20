Drunk man(22) jailed for stealing $1

A 22-year-old Kadoma man was recently slapped with 30-days jail sentence by Masvingo magistrate Dambudza Malunga after being found guilty for stealing US$1 from a handbag.

Talent Mukwinda was charged with theft as defined in Section (113) (1) of the Criminal Law (Codifications and Reform) Act: Chapter 9:23.

It was the State’s case that on April 08, Mukwinda went to Fadzai Mujoni’s work place, who is employed at the Consumer Council in Masvingo, took US$1 and RTGS$99 from Mujoni’s handbag which was outside the door of the office on the ground and went away.

The accused was seen by Loice Zhou who quickly alerted the complainant and they both followed Mukwinda.

Mukwinda was taken to the police and Mujoni recovered all her money.

Mukwinda told the court that he was drunk on the day in question and he did not really know what he was doing.

“I am not a thief but was very drunk and that’s why I acted in that manner” said Mukwinda.

tellzim