A large consignment of drugs has been seized and two Zimbabwean nationals have been arrested in the case at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

According to officials, the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) took this action on the input of DRI. The drug consignment, of 35kg of heroin, is said to be worth around Rs 247 core(

US$30 Million).

This is the first case of seizure of such a large quantity of drug consignments at the airport so far. The two arrested Zimbabwean nationals have been identified as a 46-year-old woman and a 27-year-old male passenger. Both have been taken into custody by the AIU.

Both the foreign nationals had left Harare in Zimbabwe and had arrived in Mumbai after receiving the consignment at Addis Ababa. The case has been handed over to AIU by DRI.