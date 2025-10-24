Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has donated a Toyota Fortuner 2.4D D4D and $50,000 USD in cash to Sirizani Butau for his 2021 heroic act.

“Cde @wicknellchivayo has rewarded Sirizani Butau who heroically rescued eight people from a fatal accident along the Harare-Mutare highway in 2021 with a Toyota Fortuner 2.4D D4D and $50,000 USD in cash,” ZANU PF Patriots confirmed the donation.

Butau from Mutare saved eight people from a burning bus in an accident that happened 20km outside of Mutare along the Mutare -Harare highway in 2021.

A Beta bus collided with a haulage truck and caught fire, Butau who was not in any of them rushed to the scene and rescued 8 people.

He sustained multiple burns on his hands and legs saving people, and spending his Christmas in the hospital.

The Head of State President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa honoured him with a medal for what he described as ‘selfless sacrifice.’