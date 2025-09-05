Acting on a tip off, police in Chipinge arrested a bus driver, Juda Gondo (27), conductor, Abraham Marakia (62) and passenger, Nyasha Jojo (30) for unlawful possession of dagga.

The suspects were intercepted at the 256km peg along Ngundu-Tanganda Road.

The police searched the bus and recovered 66.5 kg of compressed dagga, which was packed in 23 plastic packs.

Meanwhile, on 03/09/25, police in Beitbridge arrested Stabile Dambudzo Magaya (34) for unlawful possession of dagga.

The suspect, who was a passenger in a bus, was arrested at the 8km peg along Beitbridge-Masvingo Road.

Police recovered 7.4kg of dagga, which was stashed in the suspect’s suitcase.