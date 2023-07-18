AN errant driver, who ran over a young couple and drove away along Mutare Road, has appeared in court.

Christopher Sithole (46) was hauled to court on Monday charged with culpable homicide, failure to stop and failure to report an accident to police within 24 hours.

Sithole was arrested at a panel beating company where he was attempting to get his car fixed after the fatal accident.

He allegedly failed to give a believable explanation of how the car was damaged.

The court heard that on July 8, at around 1am and along Mutare Road, Sithole negligently drove his car and hit Takudzwa Marange and Princess Moyo, who were standing on the road side, next to their car.

After the accident, Sithole neither stopped to render assistance nor to ascertain the extent of the injuries they had sustained.

The police received a tip-off from a panel beater where Sithole wanted to fix his car, without having made a police report as required by the Traffic Act.

Grace Mugocheke appeared for the State.

