Police in Harare are investigating a hit and run road traffic accident which occurred at corner Ngamera Street and First Street, New Canaan, Highfield on 15/03/25.

A male infant (4), who was playing on the road, was hit by a Toyota Runx vehicle.

Subsequently, the driver disembarked from the vehicle and fled on foot leaving the vehicle behind.

The victim sustained bruises on the ankle.