CCC and Sengezo Tshabangu Submit Separate Nomination Papers for December 9 By-elections

In the lead-up to the upcoming by-elections scheduled for December 9, both the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Sengezo Tshabangu have separately submitted their nomination papers for candidates.

This by-election was prompted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa following the vacancies resulting from Sengezo Tshabangu’s recalls. Tshabangu, asserting his role as the interim secretary general of the CCC, initiated the recall of 15 legislators, 17 councillors, and 9 senators. Despite CCC’s objections, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda upheld these recalls, even as the CCC contested Tshabangu’s status as the interim secretary general.

Sengezo Tshabangu’s Mwonzora, Zanu PF connection exposed

Recalled CCC MPs Submit Nomination Papers and Fees for Upcoming Elections

In a recent development, the recalled Members of Parliament (MPs) took a significant step by filing their nomination papers online for the upcoming elections. Each candidate paid the required US$1,000 fee for their nomination papers.

Sithabile Mlilo, serving as the CCC national taskforce member for the women’s assembly, undertook the responsibility of covering the fees for the party’s five National Assembly candidates in Bulawayo. However, she declined to disclose the identities of their signatories.

Shortly thereafter, Kucaca Phulu appeared to submit nomination papers for CCC candidates in Bulawayo. It was reported that Phulu had previously held the position of MP for Nkulumane under the MDC-A until August 2023. He filed the nominations under the approval of Sengezo Tshabangu.

These developments have sparked reactions from Zimbabwean citizens, with some expressing their opinions on the unfolding nomination court proceedings:

Nickson:

“@Kucaca1 you have no shame… from MDCA you have jumped to CCC? A party you demonized all along. Political shifts like this are a matter of concern.”

Tanganda:

“So, MDC-A is filing papers for @CCCZimbabwe candidates? How is that possible? Is Mwonzvora still involved, and do Zimbabwe, @ZANUPF_Official, @ParliamentZim, and @ZECzim consent to such political maneuvers? It’s a puzzling situation.”

Danmore:

“ZANU PF appears to be directing the course of the game once again, as we play by their terms.”