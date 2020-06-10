If there’s one particular noun that aptly relates to showy Harare businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure, it is probably the 11-letter word, C.O.N.T.R.O.V.E.R.S.Y!!

Whichever way you individually define the word ‘controversy’, it is quite predictable that you certainly need no Oxford-certified English Dictionary to tell that the flashy business personality who answers to the moniker ‘Ginimbi’ is just, but one controversial being.

In typical fashion, moments after he appeared at the Harare magistrates court where his gas concern, Piko Trading, was being tried on tax evasion charges and prejudicing the state of over $2.5 million in potential revenue, Ginimbi was at it again!

His top-of-the-range 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith purchased at elite Daytona in Johannesburg for 5 million South African Rands (around US$300 000) three years ago, was clamped in central Harare by city parking officials for presumably failing to pay a ‘humble’ ZW$20-per-hour parking ticket in time.

It is the same fuel-guzzling Rolls-Royce which got Ginimbi in trouble after he was characteristically dragged before the courts for fraudulently undervaluing the sleek speedster by concocting invoices to pay lesser duty than he was actually supposed to have paid.

Ginimbi had misrepresented to revenue authorities that he paid ZAR 3 million to acquire the lavish Rolls-Royce when, in actual fact, he had forked out ZAR 5 million, before bringing his elegantly assembled speedster into economically struggling Zimbabwe.

The courts later set Ginimbi free after he agreed to pay US$228,430.59 instead of the $118 170 he had initially paid.

On Tuesday, pictures of metro parking staffers clamping his pricey ‘beast’ with spikes went viral on social media.

He was not picking up calls when Zwnews called to get his firston the matter.

Back at the courts, the Piko Trading owner pleaded guilty to charges of failing to pay Value Added Tax between February 2009 and May 2016, accordingly prejudicing ZIMRA of $2 512 149.

Ginimbi’s company also admitted that it failed to declare income tax to the Commissioner of Taxes, prejudicing the state of $355 559 in potential revenue.

Traditionally known for hosting moneyed all-white banquets with the who’s-who within and beyond Zimbabwe, Ginimbi has since assumed the notoriety of holding explicit twerk contests on his Instagram page, with winners pocketing as much as ZAR 5000 S.A Rands per show.

The source of wealth for the politically connected youthful businessman whose plush official residence is in outlying Domboshawa, has bred varied narratives in the public domain.

PICTURES

Zwnews